'Distressing' cards sent to Oxfordshire woman investigated
A police investigation is under way to identify the handwriting of a mystery person who has been harassing a woman with a succession of cards.
The 76-year-old recipient, from Farmoor, Oxfordshire, has received anonymous messages in the post for the past year.
Investigating officer PC Ian Dring said the "ongoing harassment" was "causing great distress to the victim".
Thames Valley Police has released images of the handwriting.
A Christmas card received included the message: "Hope you have a rotten time."
PC Dring said: "We believe that all the cards are being sent by the same person, as the handwriting on all of them appears to be the same."
Anyone with any information has been urged to contact police.
