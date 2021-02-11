Covid: Oxford's Lamb & Flag 'could be community asset'
A historic pub which closed after more than 400 years could be named an Asset of Community Value (ACV), the Oxford Liberal Democrats have said.
The Lamb & Flag, once frequented by authors JRR Tolkien, CS Lewis, and Thomas Hardy, closed in January.
The Lib Dems said if it was an ACV the community could purchase it and prevent it from being demolished.
But Oxford University's St John's College, which runs the pub, said it remained "optimistic" about its future.
The Lamb & Flag opened on St Giles in 1613, but its owners said it was "hard hit by the pandemic" in 2020.
Staff were placed on furlough in March. It reopened in August, but was unable to break even.
The Lib Dems said if a "long-term commercial solution" was not found, a community group could buy it to ensure planning permission was needed for any change of use or demolition.
Andrew Gant, leader of the opposition at Oxford City Council, called the Lamb & Flag a "historic institution".
"We will do everything we can in the city council to ensure that it has not pulled its last pint because of the pandemic, so it can be enjoyed for future generations of residents and tourists," he added.
The college said it had "received a number of enquiries" about the Grade II listed building's future.
It said it was "encouraged by the support and appreciation" which confirmed its "special place" in Oxford's history.
In a statement it added: "Given the challenges the college faces during the Covid-19 restrictions, the college is not in a position to discuss future commercial arrangements for the pub at this stage.
"However, despite the immediate uncertainties, the college remains optimistic for the longer-term future of The Lamb & Flag."
Tolkien and Lewis were said to have frequented the pub, though the nearby Eagle and Child was their usual choice for literary meetings.
The Lamb & Flag was also said to have inspired parts of Hardy's novel Jude the Obscure, and has appeared in the TV series Endeavour.
