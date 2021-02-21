BBC News

Body found by police after fire at Cowley property

image captionEmergency services were called to the fire on Watlington Road late on Friday

The body of a man has been found by police after a fire at a property.

Thames Valley Police and firefighters were sent to the fire in Watlington Road in Cowley, Oxford, at about 23:45 GMT on Friday.

The force said the man's body was found after the fire was extinguished and his death was being treated as unexplained. No arrests have been made.

A spokesman said the man's next of kin had been informed and the circumstances of the fire were under investigation.

