'You can do it' B&Q lorry gets stuck under bridge

image copyrightRob Lawrence
image captionPolice advised motorists to avoid the area

A lorry bearing the words "you can do it" has got wedged under a railway bridge.

The orange B&Q lorry struck the bridge over the A41 at Blackthorn, near Bicester, Oxfordshire, at about 08:30 GMT.

Damian Tarnowski, who was on his way to work, had been a few cars behind when it got stuck.

He said the driver was "trying to reverse with no luck as his wheels were just spinning".

B&Q and Network Rail have been approached for comment.

Mr Tarnowski added: "I pulled over to phone emergency services as they had to stop trains coming due to possible structural damage."

image copyrightDamian Tarnowski
image captionThe lorry got stuck at about 08:30 GMT

Travel writer and rail expert Mark Smith, better known as The Man in Seat 61, tweeted: "Huge orange B&Q lorry emblazoned 'You can do it...' actually found it couldn't."

Thames Valley Police said the driver had been "reported" but would not give further details about the incident.

A spokeswoman said she believed the road had since been cleared.

