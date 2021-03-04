'You can do it' B&Q lorry gets stuck under bridge
A lorry bearing the words "you can do it" has got wedged under a railway bridge.
The orange B&Q lorry struck the bridge over the A41 at Blackthorn, near Bicester, Oxfordshire, at about 08:30 GMT.
Damian Tarnowski, who was on his way to work, had been a few cars behind when it got stuck.
He said the driver was "trying to reverse with no luck as his wheels were just spinning".
B&Q and Network Rail have been approached for comment.
Mr Tarnowski added: "I pulled over to phone emergency services as they had to stop trains coming due to possible structural damage."
Travel writer and rail expert Mark Smith, better known as The Man in Seat 61, tweeted: "Huge orange B&Q lorry emblazoned 'You can do it...' actually found it couldn't."
Huge orange B&Q lorry emblazoned "You can do it..." actually found it couldn't: Well & truly wedged under the A41 @chilternrailway bridge this morning, police in attendance. I'm awarding it some delay attribution minutes for today's school run...— The Man in Seat 61 (@seatsixtyone) March 4, 2021
Thames Valley Police said the driver had been "reported" but would not give further details about the incident.
A spokeswoman said she believed the road had since been cleared.
