Covid: Alex James' Big Feastival returns for 10th anniversary

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionNile Rodgers, Rag'n'Bone Man, and Ella Eyre, who were booked to headline the 2020 event, have been confirmed for the anniversary gig

A music and food festival based at the farm of Blur bassist Alex James is to go ahead in its 10th anniversary year.

The Big Feastival in Kingham, Oxfordshire, has been confirmed for 27 to 29 August, after being cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nile Rogers & Chic, Rag'n'Bone Man, and Sigala have been confirmed for the new dates.

Other acts include Zara Larsson, Tom Walker, Ella Eyre, and All Saints.

Musician and cheese-maker James hosted Harvest Festival - the first event on his farm - in 2011.

The following year, together with chef Jamie Oliver, he launched The Big Feastival at the same site.

image copyrightThe Big Feastival
image captionThe Big Feastival was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic

Speaking ahead of the 2021 event, Mr James said: "I cannot wait to welcome everyone back to the farm this summer for our 10th birthday party.

"We're all in need of a serious celebration this year, so we're pulling out all the stops to ensure this is our best line-up yet. Roll on August."

The Bank Holiday weekend event will also include acts Morcheeba, Reef, and DJ Judge Jules.

There will also be appearances by chefs such as Nathan Outlaw, Tom Brown, Mark Hix, Ching He Huang, and Jack Stein.

image copyrightThe Big Feastival
image captionMusician and cheese-maker Alex James has been hosting festivals on his farm since 2011

