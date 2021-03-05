M40 motorway shut in Oxfordshire after 'serious' crash
A motorway carriageway has been closed due to a crash.
Thames Valley Police said the northbound section of the M40 in Oxfordshire would "remain closed for much of the morning" after a "serious" collision at about 06:00 GMT.
Paramedics and firefighters have also been called to the scene between junction eight for Wheatley and junction nine for Bicester.
Police have not confirmed injuries or what vehicles were involved.
Drivers are advised to find alternative routes for journeys.
