John Radcliffe Hospital: Work begins on Oxford critical care unit
- Published
Work has begun on a new £29m critical care unit that aims to alleviate pressure through the pandemic and future seasonal demand.
The 48-bed building at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford is part of a regional strategy to manage the "ongoing impact" of Covid-19.
The hospital's trust said it would ease pressures on other wards and improve pre-operative wait times.
The first phase of the project is due to be ready this spring.
Full completion of the five-storey building is expected later this year.
Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust's chief nursing officer Sam Foster said: "We pride ourselves on the outstanding critical care we give to our most sick patients and this brand new facility will enable us to improve this even further, and provide the best quality of compassionate and excellent care both now and, importantly, in the future."
The hospital currently has 16 dedicated intensive care beds, although more have been used during the pandemic.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.