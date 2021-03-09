Oxford Zero Emission Zone: Final consultation completed
The final public consultation on making Oxford a Zero Emission Zone (ZEZ) has been completed.
Oxfordshire County Council and Oxford City Council sought feedback on rules that could be introduced in August.
Under the plan non-zero emission vehicles using the zones between 07:00 and 19:00 would be subject to charges.
Yvonne Constance, the county council's cabinet member for environment, said it would make the city a "healthier and cleaner place for all".
The latest consultation was launched in November after the previous one was paused due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
A pilot is due to start on Bonn Square, Queen Street, Cornmarket, part of Market Street, Ship Street, St Michael's Street, New Inn Hall Street, and Shoe Lane, in the so-called "red zone".
A wider ZEZ covering the rest of the city centre is expected to be introduced in spring 2022.
Oxfordshire County Council said it had made several changes following the consultation, including:
- Residents within the zone to get a 90% discount until 2030
- Businesses within the zone to get a 90% discount until 2025
- Blue badge holders exempt until 2025
- Care and health workers carrying out formal duties exempt
- Certain hybrid private hire vehicles to get 50% discount until 2025
- Students delivering or collecting at the beginning and end of terms in "acute financial hardship" exempt
Tom Hayes, Oxford City Council's deputy leader and cabinet member for green transport, said: "Years of extensive consultation with businesses and citizens have got us to this pivotal point".
The councils now to have to agree whether to implement the latest version of the scheme at cabinet meetings later this month.
