Henley Festival delayed until September
- Published
Henley Festival has been rescheduled after being put back twice because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The black-tie music event, which was to take place last July in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, was initially postponed for 12 months.
It will now take place from 15 to 19 September.
Artists booked to play the Floating Stage last year, including James Blunt, Madness, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor, have been confirmed to play at the event.
Also booked are Sister Sledge, Radio 1 DJ Sara Cox, and comedians Al Murray, Rory Bremner, and Shappi Khorsandi.
Myleene Klass and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, who were booked for the 2020 event, will not be playing.
They have been replaced by the English National Orchestra and West End singers performing hits by Queen, ABBA, and the Bee Gees.
The event takes place on the riverbank in the town, with festival-goers traditionally arriving by boat.
Last year, organisers said they took the "difficult decision" to postpone after assessing factors such as government advice on travel restrictions and social distancing measures.
All July tickets will be valid for the new dates.
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters
- SUPPORT BUBBLES: What are they and who can be in yours?
- TEST AND TRACE: How does it work?
- SCHOOLS: What will happen if children catch coronavirus?
- TESTING: What tests are available?