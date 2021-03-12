Oxford Headington flats evacuated after roof blown off
- Published
Eight residents were evacuated after part of a roof was blown off a block of flats in high winds.
Emergency services were called to the three-storey building near the Eastern Bypass in Headington, Oxford, on Thursday morning.
An Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue crew repaired sheeting on the roof and removed sections at risk of blowing away.
Debris had blown into the road but no injuries were reported.
Oxford City Council evacuated and rehoused the residents "due to the flats no longer being watertight".
Thames Valley Police put road closures in place for several hours, with the Eastern Bypass closed between the Green Road roundabout and Risinghurst.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.