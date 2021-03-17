A40 crash: Inquest into deaths of Zoe Powell and children delayed
- Published
An inquest into the deaths of a woman and her three children killed in a crash has been delayed while police investigations continue.
Zoe Powell, 29, died with Phoebe, eight, when their people carrier collided with a lorry.
Simeon, six, and four-year old Amelia died in hospital. Their father Josh and 18-month-old sister Penny survived.
The crash happened on the A40, near a railway bridge between Oxford and Cassington, on 12 October.
Earlier, at Oxford Coroner's Court, the inquest was pushed back to 10 June.
Speaking at the procedural pre-inquest review, head coroner Darren Salter said: "The case is not ready for inquest due to the police investigation being incomplete."
He added: "We're awaiting a further technical report. It's obviously a thorough and detailed investigation."
The inquest was originally listed for 23 March.
When it first opened in November the court heard Mrs Powell and her daughter Phoebe died of "multiple injuries".
Simeon's cause of death was "traumatic brain injury", and Amelia's was a "severe head injury".
In a tribute to his family released after the crash, Mr Powell said he felt an "abundance of loss".
He added: "As I look to an uncertain future, I reflect on the fun that we had as a family, with feelings of sadness that it was cut so short."
Mr and Mrs Powell married a few months after leaving school, and both went to Sheffield University.
Mrs Powell was an artist and blogger who wrote about motherhood, family life and the challenges of having young children.
The deaths came just months after the family lost everything in a blaze at their home.
A JustGiving page set up for Mr Powell has raised more than £160,000.
The 56-year-old driver of the lorry involved in the crash suffered minor injuries, and no arrests were made.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.