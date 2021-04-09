Prince Philip: Tributes paid to Duke of Edinburgh in Oxfordshire
Tributes have been paid in Oxfordshire to the Duke of Edinburgh following the news of his death.
Flags are flying at half-mast and the bell at Tom Tower in Oxford rang to mark Prince Philip's passing.
In a special online service at Christ Church Cathedral, The Revd Canon Richard Peers described it as a "time of mourning for our nation".
Oxford University, where the duke held honorary positions, said it was "deeply saddened".
The Duke of Edinburgh presented Royal Charters to the university's St Edmund Hall and Nuffield College in 1958.
He was also senior honorary fellow of University College and an honorary member of St Edmund Hall Cricket Club.
The university said it was "honoured by a close relationship with the duke, who visited on many occasions over the last six decades".
The Chancellor, Lord Patten, described him as a "magnificent consort" for the Queen, and a "great public servant in many different sectors of our national life".
He added: "The whole country has good reason to be grateful for his years of service."
The Oxford Union said his "dedication to service and duty is an inspiration to us all".
'Quick-witted'
Ian Hudspeth, the leader of Oxfordshire County Council, told the BBC: "Everyone will be very saddened by this news, particularly as he was almost getting to his 100th birthday, and I think that sadness will be reflected across the county."
Recalling the time he met Prince Philip at a Duke of Edinburgh awards ceremony, he said: "When I was introduced as the leader of the council… he immediately said: 'Ah, so you're the person I come to about my potholes.'
"He was very quick-witted and I'll always remember that because it was something that was special for me."
Oxfordshire's MPs also expressed their sympathies to the Royal Family.
Robert Courts, MP for for Witney and West Oxfordshire, called him a "great man who lived a life of service for our country in times of peace and in war".
He added: "The Duke of Edinburgh embodied the sense of duty that makes us all so proud to be British and we thank him for everything he has done for our country."
John Howell, MP for Henley, said: "He served our country with distinction and with great steadfastness."
Layla Moran, MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, said she was "so very sad to hear of the news", while Victoria Prentis, MP for North Oxfordshire, said her "thoughts and prayers" were with the Queen and the Royal Family.
David Johnston, MP for for Wantage and Didcot, said: "Few people will serve their country as long and as steadfastly as he did ours."
Susan Brown, leader of Oxford City Council, said: "We will all remember his service to our country."
Mark Lygo, Lord Mayor of Oxford, said: "We join with people from around the world as we remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given."
Craig Simmons, leader of the Green Group, praised the duke's environmental credentials.
'Extraordinary character'
He said: "People tend to forget that Prince Philip was the founding president of the Worldwide Fund for Nature, which became WWF.
"His interest in conservation and concern about the state of the natural world appeared to me to be very genuine."
David Richards, chairman of motorsport group Prodrive in Banbury, called the duke an "extraordinary character".
He gave Prince Philip a tour of the facility in 2008 and "had a thoroughly enjoyable time with him", he said.
"The Queen was doing a local visit and I seem to remember he said he'd managed to escape and come round to play with the boys instead.
"He had a sharp wit and was very down to earth. No arrogance about him. He was just very matter of fact, and chatted away, and was very interested in everything we were doing."
Les Sibley, chairman of Oxfordshire County Council, said while there was "great sadness" about the duke's death, physical books of condolence could not be opened because of the Covid-19 pandemic. He also discouraged the laying of flowers.
He said the authority's meetings schedule and civic functions were likely to be affected because of the duke's death.
South Oxfordshire District Council, Vale of White Horse District Council, and Cherwell District Council also said their offices would be closed, and suggested mourners use the book of condolence on the Royal Family website when it becomes available.
