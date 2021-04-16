Baby recovering from 'mystery brain illness'
- Published
The parents of a baby that spent months in hospital with a mystery brain illness have launched a fundraising appeal so they can look after him.
Alex and Ainhoa Jimenez's one-year-old son Saturnino was rushed to the John Radcliffe Hospital after suffering a cerebral stroke.
His condition has still not been diagnosed, the couple said.
Their fundraiser has gathered more than £6,000 after they gave up their jobs so they could spend time with him.
The family live in Berinsfield, near Wallingford, after moving to the UK from Spain. They also have a two-year-old daughter.
In January Mr Jimenez discovered Saturnino cold and unresponsive at home.
The baby was put into a medically-induced coma after spending four days at the John Radcliffe's pediatric intensive care unit.
He will require extensive therapies to walk, talk, or feed himself, the family said.
Saturnino also experiences strong seizures and has undergone a series of tests that determine brain disorders.
On Wednesday he had an electroencephalogram (EEG) to check his brain activity.
Mr Jimenez, 23, told the BBC: "The worries of the doctors are that they don't know if his eyesight will be good in the future, they don't know if he'll walk someday.
"We're trying our best with him everyday and trying to enjoy the time with him because we know nothing and we don't know what we're facing.
"We're just trying to keep him happy and trying to make him smile."
Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said it would not comment on the specifics of Saturnino's care, but stated that "clinicians are supporting the family and are in close contact with them".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.