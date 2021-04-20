Man fined £10,000 over New Year's music event in Oxfordshire
- Published
Related Topics
A man has been fined £10,000 after up to 200 people gathered for a music event on New Year's Eve, police said.
The 23-year-old was ordered to pay the maximum amount for breaking coronavirus rules after he was suspected of being involved in organising the event in Kidlington.
Officers dispersed crowds before starting a four-month long inquiry in the Oxfordshire village.
Supt Bruce Riddell said the event "increased the risk of transmission".
He added the action taken should "serve as a reminder" that people suspected of being involved in the "organisation of such illegal gatherings" will be issued with fines.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.