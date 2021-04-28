Oxford motorcyclist who died 'three times over limit'
A motorcyclist who died when he crashed with two cars was "more than three times" over the legal drink-drive limit, an inquest heard.
Mark Jenkinson, 30, died on 7 November last year when his Yamaha motorbike collided with a Chevrolet Matiz and BMW 525 in Eynsham Road, Botley.
A coroner said Mr Jenkinson suffered "massive trauma" which proved fatal. He died at the scene.
Michael Walsh concluded his death was due to a road traffic collision.
The assistant coroner also noted that a factor in Mr Jenkinson's death was him being "more than three times" above the drink-drive limit.
The UK's drink-drive limit is 80mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood.
