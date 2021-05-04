Oxford 'human bollards' to continue at random times
- Published
People who acted as "human bollards" to block drivers passing through a prohibited street are creating rotas to continue their protests.
Oxford Pedestrians Association (OXPA) criticised the lack of working rising bollards in Oxford's Oriel Square.
The group said it would draw up a rota of groups of six and "continue to be bollards" at "random times and days".
Oxfordshire County Council has been contacted for comment, but previously said it was trying to fix the bollards.
The council said the rising bollards and cameras required a "robust broadband system to work coherently together".
Regular traffic is prohibited from driving through Oriel Square in Oxford city centre between 07:30 and 18:30 BST.
OXPA claims the bollards and traffic cameras "have been broken for around four years, and cars have become accustomed to driving through, knowing they will not be stopped or fined".
On Saturday, a larger group of protestors gathered for a second time and the group said drivers "behaved just as aggressively" and were "shouting, swearing and using cars as battering rams".
"Our strength in numbers meant that drivers were unable to force and bully their way though," the group said in a Facebook post.
"Until the council fixes the cameras and bollards, we will continue to be the bollards at random times and days each week until drivers learn that they are not entitled to break the law."
The council said previously it was testing the available internet bandwidth over the next two weeks, and would order new broadband connections if required.
It has not responded to the most recent request for comment.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
