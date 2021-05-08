Elections 2021: Labour maintains Oxford city majority
- Published
Labour has retained control of Oxford City Council with no change to its majority.
The party still had 34 seats, and the Liberal Democrats continued to hold nine, after all votes were counted at Oxford Town Hall.
The Green Party picked up one seat, taking its total to three, and leaving two remaining independent councillors, down from three.
Labour leader Susan Brown said she was "very pleased" with the result.
She said: "I'm very grateful to everybody who voted Labour and indeed everyone who voted in the local elections in Oxford.
"I do feel that today has been a vote of confidence in our manifesto and our record of delivering for the people of Oxford."
Lib Dem group leader Andrew Gant said the party had hoped to make gains.
He said: "Did we hope for more? Yes of course we did, every party goes into an election hoping to make gains.
"But at the same time we also didn't want to make losses and we didn't do either of those things."