Florence Pugh and Toby Sebastian team up on new single
- Published
Actor siblings Florence Pugh and Toby Sebastian have teamed up to record a song together for the first time.
The duo, whose acting credits include Little Women and Game of Thrones, said they collaborated at their mother's suggestion.
Sebastian worked on the song Midnight for two years alone, but enlisted his sister's help when she made a flying visit to the family's Oxford home.
"The timing was wonderful," he said. "We could never have planned it."
Since Pugh's first leading role in Lady Macbeth, she has been Oscar-nominated for Little Women and is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Black Widow.
Sebastian - real name Sebastian Toby Pugh - played Trystane Martell in Game of Thrones and has recently stepped up his music career with a string of singles.
The acting siblings' father is Clinton Pugh, who owns Cafe Coco, Kazbar and Cafe Tarifa in Oxford.
Sebastian says teaming up with his sister on the self-released single was "wonderful".
Speaking from Dublin, where he is working on a new television series, he said: "I left the studio and when I got home Flo was back.
"I hadn't seen her for a long time because of Covid and it was just amazing to all be together.
"My mum asked 'have you played her the song? Don't you fancy some backing vocals from your sister?'
"Although I hadn't even thought about it, something about it felt right, totally in the moment and organic."
He said they rushed to the studio and recorded the vocals within an hour, before Sebastian had to catch a plane for his TV project.
"It's funny how things go," he said. "I can't imagine the song without Flo's voice on it now.
"Her voice is so different to mine, she has such an interesting tone and so much depth.
"In true Pugh fashion it really was a last minute decision to sing it together."
Florence Pugh will be featured on her brother Toby Sebastian’s next song, coming out May 14th! pic.twitter.com/wMWGwJMzMf— Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) April 29, 2021
Sebastian described the team up as a "special moment" that was "supposed to happen" and teased that there may be more to come.
"I'm sure we'll be creating together again soon. I think our voices work well together," he added.
"I actually have a song planned with my youngest sister Rafaela too, who also writes some great songs. Maybe one day we'll do a whole family ensemble!"
Toby Sebastian - Midnight (feat Florence Pugh) is released on streaming services on Sunday.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.