Oxford's faulty rising bollards to be fixed within months, council says
- Published
Faulty traffic equipment at a site where people have protested as "human bollards" will take two to three months to fix, a council has said.
Oxford Pedestrians Association (OXPA) members have blocked drivers passing through Oxford's Oriel Square because of the lack of working rising bollards.
Oxfordshire County Council said the fault had been identified and repairs could now take place.
Campaigners said they would continue to block the road until the bollards work.
Regular traffic is prohibited from driving through the square in the city centre between 07:30 and 18:30.
But OXPA said about 70 vehicles attempted to use the route over the course of an hour in April, when three campaigners at the scene obstructed drivers.
They said they were abused, threatened and driven at during the protest.
The group has since drawn up a rota for members to "continue to be bollards" at "random times and days".
OXPA claims the bollards and traffic cameras have been broken for four years, and that drivers know they will not be stopped or fined.
Oxfordshire County Council confirmed the cause of the problem was there was not enough available internet bandwidth for the bollards to work.
It said: "Now we know what the problem is, we anticipate the bollards should be working properly again in two to three months."
It added: "In the meantime, motorists must obey all signs and refrain from driving into prohibited areas at specified times. Failure to do so could result in enforcement by the police."
A spokeswoman for OXPA said: "We are hopeful that the council will follow through and fix them so we do not have to continue giving up our own time to highlight this issue, but until the bollards are functional we will continue our 'being a bollard' campaign."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.