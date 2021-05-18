Parties form group to run Oxfordshire County Council
Liberal Democrat, Labour and Green councillors have formed an alliance to run Oxfordshire County Council.
It comes after local elections earlier this month in which no party won the required 32 seats to form a majority.
The three parties' leaders said they have "put differences aside" to deliver shared policy objectives as the Oxfordshire Fair Deal Alliance.
The Tory party had proposed a coalition to share power with Labour but the idea failed to get off the ground.
Following the election, the Conservatives were left with 22 seats after losing nine, but remained the largest party.
The Lib Dems increased their share by eight to 21 seats, Labour won an additional seat bringing them to 15, and the Green Party won three seats.
In a joint statement, Lib Dem leader Liz Leffman, Labour leader Liz Brighouse and Green leader Pete Sudbury said: "We have put party differences aside to develop a shared vision that is underpinned by the principles shared across our manifestos, with climate change and the environment at their heart.
"We look forward to delivering real and lasting change for the people of Oxfordshire."
The county council is the upper tier local authority which is responsible for running services such as libraries, schools and social care.
It has a gross budget of £856m to deliver its services to the more than 680,000 people who live in Oxfordshire.
