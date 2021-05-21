Largest electric car charging hub to open in Oxford
- Published
An electric vehicle (EV) charging hub described as the most powerful in Europe is set to open in Oxford.
The Oxford Superhub will open at Redbridge Park and Ride in Abingdon Road later this year, and have 38 fast and ultra-rapid chargers.
Oxford City Council and Pivot Power said it will be the UK's largest EV charging hub.
The Oxford site is the first of 40 planned by Pivot Power, part of EDF Renewables, across the UK.
It comes as the city prepares to launch the UK's first Zero Emission Zone (ZEZ) in August.
The Oxford Superhub, which will see up to 10MW of power on site, will be able to charge all makes and models of electric vehicles at the highest rate possible, the council said.
It will open 24/7 and include an on-site cafe.
Unlike other UK charging hubs, the Oxford Superhub will be directly connected to the National Grid's high-voltage transmission network, meaning it can charge large numbers of EVs without putting strain on the local electricity network.
A planning application was approved earlier this year.
The council said the hub will meet the "growing need for EV charging in the area for the next 30 years".
Tom Hayes, Oxford City Council's deputy leader, said: "For Oxford to go zero carbon by 2040, we need to electrify a lot more of our transportation.
"As an innovative city embracing technologies and change, Oxford is the natural home for the UK's largest public EV charging hub."
The hub is part of the Energy Superhub Oxford (ESO) project to help tackle climate change and reduce air pollution.
From 2030 new petrol and diesel cars will not be able to sold in the UK.
