Glass Animals make peanut butter deal to help struggling music venues
- Published
Indie band Glass Animals are bringing out their own peanut butter to help struggling music venues during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Oxford four-piece have teamed up with food manufacturer Jackpot, which donates part of its sales to the Music Venue Trust.
Beverley Whitrick, from the charity, said she was "delighted" to welcome the band as their new patrons.
The pots, designed by the band, include lyrics from their hit songs.
The Music Venue Trust represents over 900 UK grassroots music venues.
The charity says 30 of those are at imminent risk of permanent closure because of the pandemic, with hundreds more in trouble.
Glass Animals previously backed the campaign to save The Wheatsheaf in Oxford, when plans to convert it into student flats were announced.
Band frontman Dave Bayley said grassroots music venues "gave us a shot in the early days when we had no idea what we were doing" and "need help to survive but do an extraordinary amount for music culture".
Ms Whitrick added: "Artists who express their appreciation for grassroots music venues help their fans understand their importance and we are delighted to welcome Glass Animals as patrons of the charity.
"We are excited to be part of this project that joins together music, climate consciousness, good food, great design and a celebration of our wonderful venues."
Glass Animals released their third album Dreamland last August, which made the Top 10 in both the UK and the US.
Their track Heatwaves saw them reach the Top 20 in the UK Singles chart for the first time. The song was a number one hit in Australia.
Glass Animals have previous history with peanut butter. Their 2014 song Gooey includes the lyric: "You just wanna know those peanut butter vibes."
The limited edition reusable peanut butter pots go on general sale in June, with £2 from each sale going towards the trust.
