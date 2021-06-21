Woman dies and four injured in Shipton-Under-Wychwood crash
A woman has died and four people, including a child, have been injured in a two-car crash.
The collision, involving a black BMW and a black Land Rover Freelander, happened in Shipton-Under-Wychwood, Oxfordshire, at 20:20 BST on Saturday.
The 32-year-old woman was travelling in the back seat of the BMW and died at the scene.
Two adults and a child, who were in the BMW, and a passenger in the Land Rover were injured and taken to hospital.
The extent of their injuries are unknown.
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses and any drivers with dashcam footage of the crash, at the junction of the A361 and the B4437, to come forward.
