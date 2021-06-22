Emirati human rights activist Alaa Al-Siddiq dies in crash
- Published
An Emirati human rights activist has been identified as the victim of a fatal road crash.
Alaa Al-Siddiq, aged 33 and from London, died following a collision between a BMW and a Land Rover at the junction of the A361 and the B4437 near Shipton-under-Wychwood, Oxfordshire, around 20:20 BST on Sunday.
Human rights group ALQST said it mourned its executive director's death.
Thames Valley Police said no arrests have been made.
Ms Al-Siddiq has been travelling in the back seat of the BMW and died at the scene.
In a statement ALQST described Ms Al-Siddiq as an "icon of the Emirati human rights movement" and said it has not found any "suggestion of foul play".
The group works to defend human rights in Saudi Arabia.
The statement said: "Many people will remember her tireless devotion to her work; her passion for helping others and standing up for them; her powerful defence of human rights; and her efforts in support of worthy causes. "
It added Ms Al-Siddiq left the UAE to fight for human rights after her father was "arbitrability imprisoned". She worked as a volunteer at ALQST before going onto to becoming its executive director.
The force said one of the BMW passengers, who suffered non-life threatening fractures, remains in hospital in a stable condition. Another BMW passenger, who suffered minor injuries, has been discharged from hospital along with a four-year-old child.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.