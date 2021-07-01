Wallingford station: Historic railway canopy finds new home
- Published
A historic canopy over a railway station platform that was in danger of being junked has found a new home.
The structure at Maidenhead in Berkshire had to be taken down because of electrification works needed for the Crossrail scheme.
It was painstakingly relocated to Wallingford Station in Oxfordshire and restored over seven years.
TV historian Tim Dunn, who was present at the unveiling, called the canopy "one of a kind".
"The fact that it's been brought up bit by bit and rebuilt finally gives this railway a portal to the rest of the town," he added.
"This is a brand new entrance to Wallingford."
The canopy is believed to date to 1871, and the project to move it was made possible from £650,000 in grants, including contributions from The Railway Heritage Trust.
Volunteers at Cholsey and Wallingford Railway began talks with Network Rail to save the structure when its future became uncertain.
Tony Stead, chair of the group, said: "It's turned out much better than I imagined. There were times when we thought it would probably never happen, and now it's here, it's painted, it's looking really good.
"It's transformed this site and it's been a massive boost to the morale of the volunteers as well. It's been truly wonderful."
Sir Peter Hendy, chair of Network Rail, said: "If this hadn't have happened sadly that canopy might have been firewood, a bit of railway history would've been lost, and our heritage would have been the poorer, so this is a great outcome.
"There are so few buildings like this left… and now this one is in the right place to be preserved forever for history."
