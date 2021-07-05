Covid: Nightshift magazine hits £12k crowdfunding target
- Published
A crowdfunding target of £12,000 to keep a music magazine going has been reached in four days.
Oxford's monthly Nightshift publication was forced to stop printing over a year ago due to the impact of the pandemic.
The free magazine which features gig guides and demo reviews relies on advertising revenue to sustain itself.
Editor Ronan Munro said the initial target would allow it to pay for its first nine months of printing and distribution costs.
Posting on its Facebook page Munro said: "Four days - that's how quickly Oxford's music community took to rally and ensure Nightshift can return later this year to continue documenting Oxford's fantastic but increasingly under-pressure music scene.
"A massive thanks to everyone who donated - friends, acquaintances, strangers, artists, fans. I bloody love you all..."
Funds for the magazine, which has helped many bands break into the music industry, are being raised through donated prizes.
Many have been given by Oxford's most famous bands including Radiohead, Supergrass, Foals, Ride and Glass Animals.
It is hoped further funds will be raised to secure the magazine's future and continue work on a free archive of Oxford's music scene dating back 30 years.
The magazine is expected to be back in digital form for September and, if Covid restrictions are fully lifted, back in print in October.
The campaign runs until 28 July.
