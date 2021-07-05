Thames Valley Police investigated over man's custody death
- Published
A police force is being investigated following the death of a man in a cell.
The 49-year-old man was arrested by Thames Valley Police officers at about 17:30 BST on 25 June, and taken into custody at Abingdon police station in Oxfordshire.
At 01:10 on 26 June he was found unresponsive in his cell.
Paramedics were called but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation.
Following a mandatory referral from the force, IOPC said those officers involved had already provided initial accounts to investigators.
IOPC regional director, Graham Beesley, said the watchdog would "carry out an independent investigation into all the circumstances".
He added: "We will examine all of the actions and decisions of officers and staff involved in his detention, including viewing custody records and CCTV, as well as the welfare checks that were made on him during that period."
The outcome of a post-mortem examination was unascertained, pending further investigation, the IOPC said.
An inquest into the man's death is due to open on 7 July.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.