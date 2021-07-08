Four men arrested in Oxford Ship Street murder inquiry
- Published
Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man, who was hit once in the head in the street, died.
The 63-year-old was assaulted and lost consciousness in Ship Street in the centre of Oxford on 11 June.
He later regained consciousness but died in hospital on 19 June.
An 18-year-old and two 21-year-olds, all from west Oxfordshire, and a 20-year-old, from Cherwell, were arrested earlier.
They are currently in police custody.
Thames Valley Police said the assault happened at about 22:50 BST. A weapon is not though to have been used.
A police spokesman said: "Officers and paramedics attended the scene shortly after, and the victim was taken to hospital, by which point he had regained consciousness and was communicating with officers and ambulance staff."
A post-mortem examination on 25 June did not ascertain the cause of death.
Detectives said because the assault happened on a Friday evening in the city centre it was "likely that there could be witnesses" who have been urged to come forward.
