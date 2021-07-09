Didcot crash: Man dies after car and truck collide
- Published
A man has died following a collision between a car and an HGV.
The crash, involving a grey Suzuki Celerio and a Mercedes truck, happened on the A4130 in Didcot, Oxfordshire, near to the Trident Business Park, at about 19:15 BST on Thursday.
The driver of the Suzuki, a man in his 30s from Didcot, was taken to hospital but died shortly after. Police said his next of kin had been informed.
The driver of the HGV was not injured. No arrests have been made.
Thames Valley Police has appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.