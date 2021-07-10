Extra testing to slow Oxford's Covid-19 spread
Extra Covid-19 testing will be rolled out in Oxford in an attempt to slow its spread in the city, with rates at their highest since the pandemic started.
On Friday, 598 per 100,000 people were infected with coronavirus in the city, up from 343 on the week before.
The local authority has advised residents to be "cautious" about non-essential travel.
People aged between 18 and 29 are especially encouraged to get tested at mobile testing centres.
Those which opened at South Park (St Clement's end), the Blavatnik School of Government and Manzil Way Gardens in Cowley Road on 3 July will now stay open until at least 18 July.
Ansaf Azhar, Oxfordshire County Council's director for public health, said the guidance over non-essential travel was "not a travel ban".
He said: "It is guidance. If people have made firm travel plans for the coming days and weeks, then we don't want to stop them.
"However, it might be wise to take a test before travelling to help protect those most vulnerable and avoid spreading the virus elsewhere, and meet people outdoors where possible."
Oxford West and Abingdon MP Layla Moran said the city's situation was "very serious" and extra support was "welcome".
"It's down to each and every one of us to follow restrictions, and guidance, and not let our guard down in the next few weeks," Ms Moran said.
