Oxford murder: Gang who helped killers after brutal attack jailed
Published
Four people who tried to help the "vile and cowardly" murderers of a 27-year-old man evade justice have been jailed.
Kimesha Bennett, 26, Barry O'Loughlin, 46, Korine Forbes, 29, and Sasha McMahon, 33, were sentenced on Friday for helping the killers of Christopher Lemonius in Oxford in June 2017.
They helped them dispose of clothing and weapons, transported them across the UK, and gave them phones.
Det Insp Mike Roddy said: "They did not want to see justice done."
Mr Lemonius was attacked with with a machete, golf clubs and bits of wood, after a large-scale altercation and chase which ended in Jourdain Road, Blackbird Leys, on 1 June 2017.
The four also booked hotels for Carlos Spencer, Otman Lamzini, Rashaun Stoute and Connor Woodward - who received life sentences for Mr Lemonius's murder in October 2018 - in an attempt to stymie the police investigation.
They also helped Yasine Lamzini, who was found guilty of one count of manslaughter and jailed for 10 years after he was acquitted of murder.
Bennett, of Three Fields, was jailed for nine months for one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, while O'Loughlin, of Sandy Lane, and Forbes, of Startworth Path, were given six months.
The trio pleaded not guilty at Oxford Crown Court and were convicted by a jury after a trial.
McMahon, of Fernhill Road, pleaded guilty to the same charge and was given a jail sentence of four months.
