Man in his 40s fatally injured in hit-and-run crash
A man in his 40s has died after being hit by a vehicle which failed to stop.
The man is thought to have been struck sometime between 02:30 and 06:30 BST in Wyfold Lane, Peppard Common, Oxfordshire.
Thames Valley Police said he was found with severe injuries and died at the scene.
His relatives have been informed and are being supported by trained officers. Anyone who saw the incident is urged to contact police.
