Car driver dies in crash with truck near Burford
- Published
A man has died in a crash involving a car and a lorry in Oxfordshire.
The collision happened at about 09:50 BST on the A40 between the B4425 and the turning for Little Barrington, near Burford, and involved a red Ford Fiesta and a white Mercedes Benz lorry.
The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been notified.
The driver of the lorry was not injured, and no-one has been arrested.
A full road closure between the B4425 and the Little Barrington turning has been in place with recovery work ongoing.
Thames Valley Police has appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
