Teenage girl dies after being found in Ducklington Lake
- Published
A teenage girl has died after being rescued from a lake in Oxfordshire.
Emergency services were called to a "fear for welfare report" at Ducklington Lake, Witney, shortly after 14:30 BST on Sunday.
The girl was pulled from the water by fire crews and police and taken to hospital, but later died.
Thames Valley Police said the girl's family had been informed, and were being closely supported by specially trained officers.
In a statement it said: "Our thoughts are with the girl's family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time."
The death is being treated as unexplained and non-suspicious, the force added.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.