Jacobs Douwe Egberts Banbury workers' terms agreed with Unite
A coffee company has scrapped proposals that a union feared would mean it would "fire and rehire" staff on worse terms.
The Unite union said "intensive talks" were held over three weeks with Jacobs Douwe Egberts (JDE UK) and its plans for 291 staff at its plant in Banbury, Oxfordshire.
Members will be told of the new details this week and a ballot over whether to accept them will be held in August.
JDE UK said it was "pleased" to have reached a deal with the union.
Talks were "adjourned" in March 2020 and then were further delayed by the coronavirus pandemic this year.
Unite said the deal reached with JDE UK also means maintaining pay and employment conditions for workers and "generous compensation" if any of them has to change shifts.
Joe Clarke, its national officer for the food industry, said: "We believe that this is the best deal that can be achieved through negotiations and we will be recommending acceptance to our members."
A JDE UK spokesperson said: "We recognise this has been a difficult time for [staff] and their families and appreciate their patience throughout the process.
"Change is needed at Banbury manufacturing and we remain hopeful that an agreement can be reached that secures the future of the factory."
