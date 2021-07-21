Covid: NHS workers celebrated with Oxford art installation
Life-size cutouts of 300 NHS workers have been unveiled in an park to celebrate the work staff have done during the pandemic.
The Standing with Giants installation in South Park, Oxford, was designed by Witney-based artist Dan Barton.
Mr Barton said it showed workers who had died "will not be forgotten".
He hopes the artwork, which will be displayed until 1 August, will go on tour to raise money for NHS charities.
"It's been three months of really hard work and we've done our tribute to the NHS and the fallen who died while working on the front line," Mr Barton said.
"We don't seem to have anywhere in the country where people can come to grieve and reflect, and what's most important is we look to the future and try to use our freedom wisely.
"It's always been fought for by someone. A faceless person somewhere has suffered so we can have our freedom."
The backs of the silhouettes are black to allow people to write messages of support for NHS workers.
Hundreds of health and social care workers have died with Covid-19 since March 2020.
Kathryn Smith, a nurse from Yorkshire, came to see the unveiling in Oxford.
"It's amazing, it's got a real wow factor," she said.
"It's quite emotional to be stood [sic] here seeing all the figures and thinking that people have lost their lives."
The installation took three months to create and follows similar displays by Mr Barton at Blenheim Palace last November and the Aston Rowant Nature Reserve in 2019.
