Man held after suspected Oxford letterbox arson attacks
A man has been arrested after two people suffered serious burns in suspected arson attacks on two homes.
Burning material was pushed through letterboxes in Kingston Road and Plantation Road in the Jericho area of Oxford at 02:45 BST on Monday.
The two people were injured in Kingston Road and were taken to hospital.
The man, 30, from Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and remains in custody.
