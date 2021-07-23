Woman, 72, killed in three-vehicle crash in Oxfordshire
- Published
A 72-year-old woman has died in a three-vehicle collision in Oxfordshire.
The crash happened at about 12:13 BST on Thursday on the A417 at the junction with the B4508 near Stanford in the Vale. It involved an HGV, a silver Mercedes and a red Mercury.
The woman, who was from Baulking, died at the scene. Her next of kin have been notified. No arrests have been made.
The road was closed until Friday morning while investigations took place.
A person was also taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries following the collision, while another was treated at the scene by paramedics.
Sgt Phil Hanham, of the serious collision investigation unit at Thames Valley Police, appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
He thanked the public for their "patience and understanding" while officers dealt with a "particularly difficult scene".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.