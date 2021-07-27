Tributes to grandmother who died in Oxfordshire crash
Tributes have been paid to a 72-year-old woman who died in a three-vehicle crash in Oxfordshire.
Sheila Shirley died following a collision on the A417 at the junction with the B4508 near Stanford in the Vale around 12:00BST on Thursday.
The mother-of-three, from Baulking, Oxfordshire, was described by her husband as a "wonderful wife", "devoted mother" and "much-loved" grandmother.
She died at the scene. No arrests have been made.
In a statement, her husband of 43 years, Dave, said: "I have lost my best friend and rock and I am devastated. I shall miss her more than I can imagine.
"Sheila was a wonderful, vibrant person with a lovely smile who had so many friends and was popular in our local community.
"She was fun, kind, out-going, beautiful inside and out and her loss will leave a huge hole in our family."
A person was also taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries following the collision between an HGV, a Mercedes and a Mercury, while another was treated at the scene by paramedics.
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
