Tributes to grandmother who died in Oxfordshire crash

Published
image captionSheila Shirley was described as a "wonderful wife" and "devoted mother" by her husband

Tributes have been paid to a 72-year-old woman who died in a three-vehicle crash in Oxfordshire.

Sheila Shirley died following a collision on the A417 at the junction with the B4508 near Stanford in the Vale around 12:00BST on Thursday.

The mother-of-three, from Baulking, Oxfordshire, was described by her husband as a "wonderful wife", "devoted mother" and "much-loved" grandmother.

She died at the scene. No arrests have been made.

In a statement, her husband of 43 years, Dave, said: "I have lost my best friend and rock and I am devastated. I shall miss her more than I can imagine.

"Sheila was a wonderful, vibrant person with a lovely smile who had so many friends and was popular in our local community.

"She was fun, kind, out-going, beautiful inside and out and her loss will leave a huge hole in our family."

A person was also taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries following the collision between an HGV, a Mercedes and a Mercury, while another was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe crash happened on the A417 at the junction with the B4508 near Stanford in the Vale

