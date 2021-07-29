Ducklington Lake: Inquest opens into girl's lake death
An inquest has opened into the death of a teenager who died after being rescued from a lake.
Nicole Sanders, 13, from Witney, died at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford on 18 July after being pulled from Ducklington Lake.
The senior coroner for Oxfordshire, Darren Salter, said doctors had given her provisional cause of death as cardiopulmonary arrest and drowning.
The inquest was adjourned to resume at Oxford Coroner's Court on 18 November.
Last week, Nicole's mother Amanda Holmes said: "She was happy, she was bright. She was just a caring girl."
Ms Holmes said she had a "wicked sense of humour" and would have done "anything to help any of us".
