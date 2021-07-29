Oxford Low Traffic Neighbourhoods: Further measures delayed
The addition of three more Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) in Oxford has been delayed.
The traffic filters were planned for Divinity Road, St Mary's, and St Clement's, to prevent vehicles cutting through.
Three LTNs were introduced in Church Cowley, Florence Park, and Temple Cowley in March, but prompted protests.
Tim Bearder, county council cabinet member for highways, said he wanted more time to work on the plans.
Speaking at a council meeting earlier, he said it was "obvious" that certain sections of the community were being "disproportionately affected".
"Parents with special needs children, taxi drivers trying to make an honest living, bus operators looking to get people efficiently around the city while their service has been rocked by Covid," he said.
"This needs a holistic, planned comprehensive approach that gives this planned change every chance of success.
"So with my sincerest apologies to residents that I fundamentally agree with on every level... and to all those who want me to act fast to combat climate change, I say to you please allow me a little bit more breathing space to get this right."
The trials on the new LTNs were due to start in the autumn, but a consultation showed opinions on their use were strongly divided.
Oxfordshire County Council said the responses showed "significant support in the local community" but "significant objections from businesses and the wider area".
Supporters of the scheme say LTNs make the streets quieter and safer, and that reduced car journeys are better for the environment.
But Oxford East Conservative Association chairman Mark Bhagwandin said they were the "wrong solution for a historic city such as Oxford".
He said the authority was waging an "ideological war on motorists" with "misguided experiments".
