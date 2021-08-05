Oxford rail station: £69m expansion plan submitted
A proposal to improve and expand Oxford rail station as part of a £69m project has been submitted to its city council.
Network Rail's plan includes a fifth platform on the western side of the station and a full length canopy.
It hopes the work to increase capacity will start next year and be completed by 2024. Funding was announced in May.
Last year Oxfordshire council chiefs said the station's limited capacity is a "bottleneck" to further growth across the county.
Network Rail said at this stage its submissions are for prior approval, which usually takes place before a formal planning application is filed.
The new western station entrance on Botley Road would be linked to the new platform by a subway.
The plan includes a new full-length platform canopy, waiting room, toilets, cafe and other staff accommodation.
The current Youth Hostel Association building on Botley Road, two commercial units in Cripley Road, and British Transport Police offices in the station would be demolished to make way for the improvements.
Network Rail said it hopes the work to create a new "gateway" to Oxford would "improve [the] every day experience for commuters to, from and within" the city.
It would provide "as much bicycle parking as practically possible", it added.
