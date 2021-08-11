Captain Tom Moore's family open Oxford hospice garden
A hospice's garden revamped in a "DIY SOS-type" project has been opened by the family of Captain Tom Moore.
The new garden at Helen & Douglas House in Oxford was opened on Wednesday after the Captain Tom Foundation made a "significant" donation to it.
It will provide an improved space for terminally ill children and their families.
Work took four months and finished in June, with many who contributed giving their time for free.
Ms Ingram-Moore said it was "sensational" to see the finished garden and that her father "would have loved it".
She added: "This is the first project that we've seen truly come to life [and] that we have, with Covid restrictions, been able to visit."
Clare Periton, Helen & Douglas House's chief executive, said: "This wonderful new garden will allow the children to enjoy sensory experiences and play but is also a peaceful, tranquil haven for parents to sit in and reflect during both happy and sad times on their own or with their children."
Darren Field, the managing director of the New Driveway Company, was initially approached to replace the garden's footpaths, but ended up working with the hospice's project manager to redesign the garden.
He said: "It quickly became a 'DIY SOS-type' project and within weeks we had donations pouring in and volunteers started turning up, with 30 people one Saturday in the rain which was amazing."
Some of the garden dates back to 1982, when the hospice was first opened, but the majority of it has been redesigned.
It includes a new sensory play equipment area, outdoor musical instruments and a new water feature.
