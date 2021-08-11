Henley Royal Regatta dress code allows women trousers
Women can now wear trousers everywhere at the Henley Royal Regatta for the first time in its 182-year history.
Previously women could only wear a dress or skirt to gain access to the Steward's Enclosure at the annual event in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.
But for the first time since 1839, women can now wear jackets, blazers with trousers, or trouser suits.
It comes after a petition last year by a University of Oxford student who called the dress code "draconian".
The Henley Royal Regatta has been approached for comment.
The Steward's Enclosure is only open to stewards who organise the regatta, members - who can reportedly wait years to be given membership - and their guests.
It is described by one rowing website as the "equivalent of the Royal Enclosure at Ascot", and has the best view of the finish line.
Men are required to wear lounge suits, or jackets or blazers with trousers, together with a tie or a cravat.
The petition last year calling for changes to the dress code attracted nearly 1,700 signatures.
The annual five-day event, which is taking place from 11-15 August, has resumed after it was cancelled last year for the first time in its history outside of the World Wars due to Covid-19.
Henley Royal Regatta sees rowers battle it out on the River Thames over five days of racing, attracting huge crowds.
It was first staged in 1839 and attracts participants ranging from Olympians, university and school teams, to novices.
