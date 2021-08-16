Covid-19: Daughter of Oxfordshire man urges caution
The daughter of a man who died after complications from Covid-19 has urged people to take precautions even if they have had both vaccine doses.
Jade Allum's father, David, died in hospital aged 58 on 15 July after suffering a cardiac arrest. He had been double-jabbed.
Mr Allum, from Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, had the virus but started to feel better the day before.
Ms Allum is urging people to keep wearing masks and take regular tests.
She said her family has "100% faith" in the coronavirus vaccines and felt that Mr Allum "is just one of those unfortunate people who still suffered badly with it".
"We're not begging the government to go back into another lockdown. We want our life back as much as everybody else does. But there are little things that we could be doing to keep each other safe," Ms Allum said.
The 22-year-old plans to attend a festival with her boyfriend this summer.
But she said they will self-isolate in their own home for a few days afterwards to avoid passing on any infection to relatives or other friends and take lateral flow tests before they see them.
She added: "I really think wearing a mask in a shop if you're not exempt is so easy. It's no hassle.
"I know it's a little bit uncomfortable but if you think that's going to save your life, or your mum's life, or your auntie's life, or someone you don't know, it's such an easy thing to do.
"You can still go to the pub, you can still see your friends, you can still do lateral flow tests if you're busy. It's easy to do."
