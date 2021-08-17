Work on £500m Oxford North complex set to start
- Published
Infrastructure work for a £500m development set to bring up to 4,500 new jobs and 480 new homes is set to start next week.
Oxford North will be built by Thomas White Oxford (TWO), which is owned by St John's College, on land near the A34, A40 and the A44.
It says it will be the city's "new life sciences district".
TWO said enabling works, including landscaping and preparations for a new link road, are set to start on Monday.
The project was given the go-ahead by Oxford City Council in late 2019 and £10m from the government's Housing Infrastructure Fund will be spent on it.
William Donger, a director of TWO, said: "Oxford continues to see exceptional demand for R&D lab and office space from companies of many different sizes from across the globe looking for their front door to be in Oxford."
He added: "We are delivering a world-leading sustainable place to provide much-needed new homes, to facilitate jobs and enable life-enhancing discoveries which will deliver connectivity and growth while transforming lives and the city."
