Woman's body recovered from Yarnton lake
- Published
A woman's body has been recovered from a lake.
Police were called to the lake between the A34 and A40 in Yarnton, Oxfordshire, at about 20:30 BST on Monday.
The woman, who has not been identified, had shoulder length dark hair and was wearing an olive green waxed jacket and blue jeans.
Her death is being treated as unexplained and police are trying to contact her next of kin.
Det Insp Tracey Benham, of Thames Valley Police, said there would be an increased police presence around Yarnton as officers make inquiries over the next few days.
She asked people who may have seen a woman knocking on doors in the area over the last fortnight, and matching the description of the deceased, to contact police.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.