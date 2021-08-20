Oxford man jailed after police spray attack on officers
A man has been jailed for six years over an "appalling" attack on two police officers who stopped his car.
One of the constables was attacked with his own incapacitant spray and knocked unconscious on the M40 in Oxfordshire in August 2020, police said.
Morgan Culshaw, 25, from Oxford, drove away before being rammed by another police car and crashing into a ditch.
He was convicted of two assaults causing actual bodily harm following a trial at Oxford Crown Court.
Culshaw, of Pennywell Drive, was also found guilty of dangerous driving, theft and possession of a firearm with intent.
PCs Martin Woodford and Phil Duthie were attacked when they stopped his Renault Clio for speeding on 20 August, Thames Valley Police said.
'Horrific ordeal'
PC Woodford was punched and stamped on, leaving him temporarily unconscious, while PC Duthie was punched in the head and bitten, the force added.
Culshaw also stole PC Woodford's incapacitant spray and used it on him at the scene between junctions 8 and 9 near Oxford.
The defendant then drove away before being rammed by another police car, driving the wrong way down the hard shoulder, crashing into a ditch and fleeing on foot, police said.
Ch Insp Chris Spellerberg said: "This was an appalling, violent and unprovoked assault on our officers.
"[They] genuinely feared for their lives as they attempted to restrain Culshaw on the side of a busy live running motorway.
"I am really pleased that they were both able to return to work and to continue to serve our communities after such a horrific ordeal."
Culshaw was disqualified from driving for five years and was ordered to pay a £270 victim surcharge.
