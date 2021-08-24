Help needed to identify woman found dead in Oxfordshire lake
Police investigating the discovery of a woman's body in a lake have released CCTV images in an attempt to identify her.
Officers were called to Cresswell Lake between the A34 and A40 in Yarnton, Oxfordshire, at about 20:30 BST on 16 August.
Her death is being treated as unexplained after a post-mortem examination proved inconclusive.
Thames Valley Police said it has not yet been able to identify the woman.
Det Insp Tracey Benham said the force had received no missing person reports of a woman matching her description.
She said: "Despite extensive investigations, we have exhausted lines of inquiry as to identifying the woman.
"So we are taking the decision to release these CCTV images, captured on 8 August, as we have ascertained that this is very sadly the woman who was located in the water."
The woman is described as light skinned, of slim-to-medium build and approximately 5ft 6ins tall, aged in her mid-twenties.
She had shoulder length dark hair and was wearing an olive green Barbour jacket, a burnt orange jumper and an orange/red and cream striped long-sleeved t-shirt and blue jeans.
Det Insp Benham asked people who may have seen a woman knocking on doors in the area over the last fortnight, and matching the description of the deceased, to contact police.
