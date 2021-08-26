Woman found dead in Oxfordshire lake identified after CCTV appeal
- Published
A woman who was found dead in a lake has been identified after police released CCTV images of her.
Police previously said the woman, aged in her 20s, was caught on camera on 8 August, eight days before her body was discovered in Cresswell Lake near Yarnton, Oxfordshire.
The woman has not yet been named while her relatives are informed.
Detectives previously said her death was unexplained after a post-mortem examination proved inconclusive.
They said no women matching her description had been reported as missing.
Police also appealed for sightings of a woman knocking on doors in the area over the past fortnight.
Officers said the woman had been identified thanks to information from members of the public.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.